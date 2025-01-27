Phillies $42 Million All-Star Free Agent Tabbed As 'Good Fit' For Royals
Perhaps the Kansas City Royals have simply been waiting for the right time to strike on the free-agent market.
Excluding the three-year extension for starting pitcher for Michael Wacha, the Royals haven't made any eight-figure additions in free agency just yet. Their payroll is already nearly identical to the 2024 figure, and there hasn't been much indication that ownership plans to raise it.
However, the Royals have to know that they have a golden opportunity sitting in front of them. The American League has never been more winnable, and with superstar Bobby Witt Jr. still on a cheap deal for the next two years, they should be able to stomach a short-term contract for an All-Star.
Perhaps that All-Star could come in the bullpen, as one Royals analyst noted in a recent article.
On Saturday, FanSided's Rachael Millanta named former Philadelphia Phillies closer and 2023 AL All-Star Carlos Estévez as a "good free-agent fit" for the Royals this winter.
"The Royals have been linked to a number of relievers this winter — including Kirby Yates before the Dodgers snapped him up earlier this week — but the team is yet to pounce, and the list of available bullpen arms is rapidly shrinking," Millanta wrote.
"Fortunately, right-hander Carlos Estévez is one of the few pitchers left on the market, and he could be exactly what the Royals need."
Estévez, 32, had a 2.45 ERA in 55 regular season innings split between the Phillies and Los Angeles Angels. The hulking 6-foot-6 righty has one of the more intimidating mound presences in the league, and if he paired with Lucas Erceg at the back of the Kansas City bullpen, a lot more close games would feel secure.
Spotrac projects Estévez for a three-year, $42 million deal, but the righty might have well signed by now if that deal was out there. If he can be had for two years instead of three, the Royals should do all they can to pay up for Estévez.
