Royals' Speculated 'Wish List' Includes Blockbuster Trade For $50 Million Slugger
The Kansas City Royals' plan for the rest of the winter can be boiled down to four words: Help Bobby Witt Jr.
Beyond the superstar shortstop, there isn't much to write home about in the Kansas City lineup. And with Witt entering his age-25 season, the time is now to put a contending team around him before his contract extension takes too big a toll on their small-market payroll.
The Royals' signature move of the offseason so far has been trading right-handed pitcher Brady Singer for second baseman and future leadoff hitter Jonathan India, which shouldn't be scoffed at by any means. But the offense could still use further reinforcement.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is an interesting fit, because he's not "cheap" by any means, but he could also be a rental, with one year remaining on his $50 million extension, valued at $15 million, plus two $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer made offseason "wish lists" for each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, and his blurb about the Royals strongly suggested that Kansas City should trade for Robert.
"With all due respect to India, he isn't the star hitter that the Royals need to support Bobby Witt Jr. With their payroll already above its 2024 level, the question is how to get one within a reasonable budget," Rymer wrote.
"A trade is probably the only answer. Given their deficiency in center field, the Royals are another club that should have Luis Robert Jr. on its radar."
The Royals would be buying low on Robert, given that he just put up a paltry .657 OPS in an injury-riddled 2024 season. But the White Sox aren't going to just dump him--he was an All-Star and a Silver Slugger when he cranked 38 home runs in 2023.
Still, there are much riskier gambles to take than a talented 27-year-old returning to form after escaping the worst team in baseball. The Royals could look like geniuses for bringing in Robert--if they can fit him under budget, that is.
