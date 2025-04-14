Phillies Could Cut Ties With $3 Million Struggling Bat Via Trade To Royals
The Philadelphia Phillies might soon grow impatient with their struggling outfielder, leading to a sale that the Kansas City Royals would be very much interested in.
The Royals are monitoring the market for slug-capable outfielders at the moment, as the outfielders on their roster aren’t hitting in any way, shape, or form.
Meanwhile, the Phillies are off to a good 9-6 start to the season, but not all of their outfielders are thriving, either.
In particular, a 27-year-old who slashed .249/.328/.419 last season with 16 home runs, 60 RBI, and 19 stolen bases has started the 2025 campaign at .108/.250/.189 with 1 homer and 4 RBI in his first 37 at-bats.
That player, Brandon Marsh, is a guy the Phillies were expecting to rely on as an important secondary slugger behind main characters in the lineup like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.
But if Marsh continues to struggle, the World Series-thirsty Phils won’t hesitate to upgrade in the outfield, thereby floating Marsh out into the trade market and seeing who bites.
Marsh is making $3 million this season followed by two more seasons of arbitration — not a fiscal situation that would scare off any frugal suitors, the Royals included.
Marsh is still young and has his best years ahead of him, but Philly is in win-now mode and isn’t as interested in Marsh’s long-term development as much as what he can provide immediately.
If the Phillies got serious about cutting ties with Marsh, a trade to Kansas City could benefit all parties. Marsh might re-awaken at the plate in a fresh environment, the Royals would get a talent upgrade in their outfield (something they desperately need), and the Phillies would clear a depth chart spot to presumably bring in a bigger name for a title push.
Marsh even looks like a Royal; his and Jonathan India’s hairstyles belong together in the same lineup.
If Marsh continues to struggle and Philly looks to discard him, keep an eye on Kansas City.
