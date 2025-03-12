Phillies Trade Idea Swaps Intriguing Utility Player For Royals' 17-HR Slugger
As spring training begins to give way to the Major League Baseball regular season, there's a certain subcategory of players who will come under the microscope.
If a player competing for one of his team's final few roster spots is out of minor league options, the team faces a difficult decision. That player could be shoved onto the roster to keep him in the organization, traded elsewhere, or if all else fails, designated for assignment.
The Kansas City Royals have a few of those players, including outfielder/designated hitter Nelson Velázquez. After a disappointing 2024 campaign that included a demotion to Triple-A, Velázquez is fighting for one of the last few bench spots on Kansas City's roster.
What will the Royals do with Velázquez if it looks like he's not going to earn one of those roster spots? One MLB writer believes there's a team out there who could be interested in acquiring him via trade.
On Tuesday, Tim Kelly of On Pattison proposed a hypothetical deal that would send Velázquez to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Kody Clemens, a utility player (mainly corner infield and outfield) who is also out of options and might not be a fit for the Phillies' Opening Day roster.
"I wonder if Kody Clemens could be flipped in a deal to get a better fit," Kelly wrote. "Clemens is out of minor-league options, so it could make sense to move him for a right-handed hitting outfielder who could fill out the bench."
"Nelson Velázquez of the Kansas City Royals and Stuart Fairchild of the Cincinnati Reds are two players out of options that I think could be interesting fits. Velázquez is a right-handed hitter who hit 17 home runs two seasons ago. It's unlikely the Royals will move him, but it's worth a phone call."
Clemens, 29, owns a .619 career OPS, but performed reasonably well in 2024, slugging .447 with a 94 OPS+ in 47 games. He's the son of legendary pitcher Roger Clemens, who picked up 354 wins and seven Cy Young Awards in a 24-year big-league career.
Trades like these that get fringe players better opportunities with their new clubs are always interesting to follow. Could Clemens be a more valuable piece for the Royals in 2024 than Cavan Biggio? We won't know unless the front office makes the call.
