Rangers Blockbuster Trade Idea Dumps $14 Million Ex-All-Star To Royals
The Kansas City Royals are entering the 2025 season with vastly different expectations than they had a year ago.
In 2024, the Royals were lauded for beating the odds and making it to the playoffs despite some obvious roster shortcomings. But in 2025, they're expecting to make it back to October, and they'll be widely criticized if they never address those shortcomings.
Beyond superstar Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals lineup is lacking both depth and thump. On any given day, the sixth through ninth hitters in the order can be a black hole--the starters in those spots in the lineup went 1-for-12 in Thursday's season opener.
Could the Royals pull off a trade to land a premier slugger for the middle of their order at some point this season?
On Thursday, Don Rivers of Royals Review named Texas Rangers outfield slugger Adolis García as a hypothetical trade target for Kansas City at some point this season, bringing a 2023 All-Star and World Series champion to the Royals lineup.
"If the Royals reach the trade deadline and are contenders in the AL, they will likely look to get aggressive to make additions offensively. Some of those options may include guys like (Adolis Garcia) if their teams struggle this summer," Rivers wrote.
"If they get to the trade deadline, and find themselves in the driver's seat, we know (general manager) J.J. Piccolo is willing to get aggressive and make the team better."
García, 32, is making $9.25 million in the second year of a $14 million arbitration agreement. He's got one more year of arbitration eligibility in 2026 before he is scheduled to hit free agency for the first time, so the Royals would be acquiring him for at least a season and a half.
Would Kansas City get the version of García that belted 38 home runs in 2023 and dominated the postseason? Or the version that surprisingly put up a career-worst .684 OPS last season? If they made the deal, that question could make or break the entire season.
