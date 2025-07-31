Rangers Could Cut Ties With $10.5 Million Slumping All-Star Via Trade To Royals
The Kansas City Royals, who have lacked power from their outfield all season, have only hours left to make some adjustments.
Royals outfielders have combined for -2.6 fWAR this season, easily the worst mark in the majors, and they have the fewest combined home runs with just 20. They traded for Randal Grichuk, who can hit lefties, but they certainly still have room to add one more big bat.
But the trade deadline isn't an easy time to find a potential All-Star, especially with the Royals' farm system looking relatively weak at the moment. Could they take a swing at a former All-Star having a rough year?
The Texas Rangers, like the Royals, are making a playoff push, and they might be looking to dump some salary in some trades to clear space for other additions.
On Wednesday, Max Rieper of Royals Review suggested that Adolis García, who is making $10.5 million this year and hasn't lived up to his two-time All-Star background, might be a solid fit for Kansas City.
"Garcia his 39 home runs and was an All-Star in 2023, but has struggled as a below-average hitter since then," wrote Rieper.
"He’s hitting just .227/.273/.389 with 14 home runs and 10 steals, but is still a 2.5 rWAR player due to his terrific defense. The 32-year-old is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season, but his primary position is right field, a spot that the Royals envision for Jac Caglianone."
Caglianone is injured right now, so in theory, the Royals could play García in right field for the time being and then figure out where to slot everyone in the lineup if and when they get fully healthy. Right now, they just need quality at-bats.
Would it be a long shot for the Royals to take on the remainder of García's arbitration salary? They just paid Seth Lugo, so they're clearly willing to add payroll if they think they're getting a quality upgrade.
More MLB: Royals Insider Reveals KC's Changing Goals As Trade Deadline Arrives