Rangers Projected $15.2 Million Cy Young Winner Surprisingly Linked To Royals
The Kansas City Royals had an excellent starting rotation in 2024, but that shouldn't preclude them from signing one more reliable hurler.
Each of the top four starters in the Royals rotation had an excellent year, and each comes with reasons to be cautious about future success. Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans just need to keep performing at their peak, but Michael Wacha is likely to opt out, and Brady Singer still isn't good enough to warrant trust in the playoffs.
Adding another starter may not be the most obvious priority for the Royals, but it's a wise move if the team wants to retain its pitching-first identity in 2025. And as luck would have it, there could be a future Hall of Famer up for grabs at a reasonable price for Kansas City.
In a recent article, Rachael Millanta of FanSided linked the Royals to Texas Rangers superstar Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner hoping to extend his career at least one more season after an injury-plagued 2024.
"At 40 years old and coming off an injury-filled season, it could be easy to write off Max Scherzer as being at the end of his career," Millanta said. "This year with the Texas Rangers, the eight-time All-Star only managed 9 starts — but Scherzer isn't done yet, and he could be exactly what the Royals need."
Injuries are undoubtedly a concern, as Scherzer missed the first half of the season recovering from back surgery, then suffered a hamstring strain that ended his season after just nine starts. But he had a 3.95 ERA and 1.15 ERA in those starts, so he is still a very capable member of a rotation when healthy.
Scherzer won't make as much in 2025 as he did during his last few contracts, but he's still projected for $15.2 million by Spotrac on a one-year deal. It's a move that carries plenty of risks but could pay massive dividends if Scherzer can become the leader the Royals need both on and off the mound.
More MLB: Dodgers $71 Million Superstar Linked To Royals In Possible Blockbuster Signing