Dodgers $71 Million Superstar Linked To Royals In Possible Blockbuster Signing
The Kansas City Royals can be World Series contenders in 2025, but not as currently constructed.
The Royals offense hinged on one superstar talent in 2024: shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. When Witt was on fire, as he was for most of the season, Kansas City was winning games. But on the rare occasion he went quiet, as he did in the playoffs, the Royals barely stood a chance.
Adding another big bat will be crucial for the Royals to improve on their American League Division Series run this season. And they could get a good look at one of the top free-agent targets in the upcoming World Series.
Teoscar Hernández, the Los Angeles Dodgers' All-Star left fielder, is the perfect Royals target to improve the team's stagnant offense. Joel Wagler of FanSided linked the Royals to Hernandez in a recent offseason predictions article.
"At 32 years old, Hernandez is probably at the end of his prime. Any team that signs him long-term might see diminishing returns. Considering the productive year he had in 2024, that will probably lead to him getting at least that same $23.5 million next year, but maybe not beyond," Wagler said.
"This probably pushes the Royals' budget, especially if Henerandez is looking for a multi-year deal. However, if the Royals are looking for a quick, short-term fix to their left-field woes, Hernandez and his bat could be attractive."
This season, Hernández set a new career-high with 33 home runs, put up a fantastic .840 OPS/137 OPS+, and won the Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. He's also continued to shine in the playoffs, contributing +4.2% championship win probability added to the Dodgers' World Series run.
Hernández is projected for a three-year, $71 million deal by Spotrac, so signing him isn't going to be cheap. But the Royals proved last winter that they are willing to increase their budget to make it deep in the playoffs, and they have to be willing to push the envelope again this time around.
If all goes well, Hernández will be right behind Witt in the middle of the Royals' lineup next season. But other contenders, the big-budget Dodgers among them, will certainly make their pitches to the righty slugger as well.
More MLB: Mets $13 Million Ace Who 'Won't Be Back' Should Be Royals' Top Free-Agent Priority