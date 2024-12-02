Red Sox $45 Million Power Threat Could Be En Route To Royals In Free Agency
The Kansas City Royals know now who will bat in front of Bobby Witt Jr. in 2025. But who will bat in the middle of the order to protect him?
Kansas City recently traded for former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India to set the tone for them at the top of the lineup. But beyond catcher Salvador Perez and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, the batting order lacks threatening bats to clean up for the otherworldly Witt.
The outfield, in particular, leaves a lot to be desired. If Opening Day were tomorrow, the Royals would likely roll out MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Hunter Renfroe, which hardly looks like an outfield worthy of a playoff team.
Adding one more outfielder who can provide some pop would solve multiple problems for the Royals at once. But who might fit within their price range?
Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox fits the bill, having led Boston in home runs in 2024. Caleb Moody of Just Baseball recently named O'Neill as a top option for the Royals among free-agent outfielders this winter.
"O’Neill would be a huge get for Kansas City coming off a monster year with the Boston Red Sox in 2024 in which he slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs... Kansas City ranked just 20th in MLB last season in homers with 170," Moody said.
"His patient power profile makes a lot of sense sitting right behind the two current catalysts of the Royals lineup in Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino."
It's both impressive and concerning that O'Neill racked up his 31 dingers in just 113 games played, especially because it was the most action he'd seen since 2021. Injuries have been a constant theme for the 29-year-old, contributing to the St. Louis Cardinals' decision to trade him last winter.
The Royals would benefit in a huge way if O'Neill could stay on the field for them, especially if he also found a way to cut down on his alarming strikeout rate. But if they choose not to pursue him, it will likely because they prefer to avoid risk this time around in free agency.
More MLB: Dodgers Two-Time All-Star Could Soon Ditch LA For $32 Million Royals Contract