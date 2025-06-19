Red Sox Could Surprisingly Trade All-Star To Royals In Blockbuster
Are the Kansas City Royals going to be bold enough at the deadline to put the team in a position to contend?
Kansas City has something special in generational talent Bobby Witt Jr. And with a strong rotation, not to mention a surprise breakout from Maikel Garcia, the Royals have some pieces to be a playoff team, but they are still one addition away from truly being a problem in the American League.
With that in mind, the Royals have the opportunity to make a big splash when it comes to addressing their biggest weakness (outfield).
Meanwhile, if you've been sleeping under a rock, the Boston Red Sox aren't exactly dead-set on their current roster construction.
Kansas City could call up Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and ask what Jarren Duran would cost. Duran's been floated in a million-and-one trade rumors lately.
He'd be exactly what the Royals need to take the next step as a franchise.
Boston has reasons to move Duran, too. With top prospect Roman Anthony in the majors and outfielders like Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela under long-term control, the Red Sox may consider moving Duran while his value is still high to address other needs like starting pitching.
The Red Sox’s high asking price for Duran might make a deal difficult, but Royals GM J.J. Picollo should still make the call and find out what's really going on in Boston.
Duran in a Royals uniform would give the franchise another bona fide star to line up alongside Witt, and contention hopes would suddenly be through the roof.
