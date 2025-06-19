Red Sox Might Cut Ties With $21 Million All-Star Via Royals Trade
The Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox might become surprise trade partners in the next month.
The Royals are suddenly in need of starting pitching help with Cole Ragans missing time.
A new report from MLB.com's Anne Rogers provided an update on Ragans on Wednesday night.
“A second opinion that Cole Ragans received yesterday confirmed the rotator cuff strain," Rogers wrote.
"He’s shut down from throwing for four weeks (from when he got hurt, so almost two weeks in at this point). He’ll be re-evaluated after four weeks to determine if he can start a progression.”
Who can the Royals turn to for a stopgap solution in the rotation while Ragans recovers?
One name swirling in trade rumors recently is Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler, whose expiring contract and recent string of bad performances make him both a possible goner in Boston and a potential rental pickup for another club.
A trade for Buehler could serve as a low-risk, high-reward move for Kansas City as they push for a postseason berth. The Royals could experiment with Buehler while Ragans is out, and if Buehler continues to struggle, they can just remove him from the situation and let him walk in free agency this winter.
During earlier 2025 outings, the two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champ showed flashes of his normal self.
Boston could acquire a young reliever or a mid-tier prospect for Buehler. It's an idea that both clubs have reason to explore.
Buehler is 5-5 this season with a 5.95 ERA in 12 starts.
