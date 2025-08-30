Red Sox Release $21M Slumping All-Star; Could Royals Make Sneaky Signing?
If the Kansas City Royals are going to complete their far-fetched playoff push, might it require the addition of a pitcher best known for his work in October?
The Boston Red Sox caused a stir on Friday when they released Walker Buehler, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, before the last month of a one-year, $21 million contract. The timing was dramatic, too, given that players must be on rosters by Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. ET to be eligible for the playoffs.
The entire baseball world is waiting to see if Buehler, who is one of the best postseason pitchers of the last decade, now winds up with a contender for the stretch run.
Royals named potential fit for Walker Buehler
On Friday, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder named the Royals among potential fits for Buehler to land with ahead of the Sunday night deadline. Notably, any team that picked him up could do so for the prorated veteran minimum.
"Pitching coach Brian Sweeney is developing a reputation for getting the most out of pitchers due to cases like Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Kris Bubic and even Michael Wacha. Might the Royals take a shot here with Buehler?" wondered Snyder.
"They don't appear to have room in the rotation right now with Wacha and Lugo joined by Noah Cameron, Michael Lorenzen and Ryan Bergert, but you never know."
In Boston this year, Buehler was horrific, pitching to a 5.45 ERA in 112 1/3 innings and setting a new career-high in walks. But the fact that he has a 3.04 ERA in the playoffs in his career, including a 0.47 mark in three trips to the World Series, should hardly be discounted.
Buehler was shifted to the bullpen for the last week he was in Boston, and though he only has one career relief appearance under his belt, the fact that it came in a World Series clinching save situation last fall could indicate to the Royals that he's ready for a swingman task.
Will the Royals, or any contender, take their shot at Buehler? It won't be long until we know the answer.
