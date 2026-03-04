Royals Latest Prospect Rankings Suggest 18-Year-Old is Bound for Stardom

One of the best jolts a Major League Baseball organization can receive is a true breakout season from a prospect.

Sure, Kansas City Royals pitching phenom Kendry Chourio is still only 18, and hasn't yet thrown a pitch above Low-A. But he experienced something of a meteoric rise last season, and in a couple of years, he could be dominating on the mound at Kauffman Stadium.

If Royals fans needed any more excuses to get excited about Chourio, the latest organizational Top 30 rankings from MLB Pipeline should get the job done.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Chourio rises to No. 3 in Royals' farm system

Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Logo on stadium seats prior to the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

After he was unranked on the same list a year ago, Chourio was named the site's No. 3 Royals prospect this time around. MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers described why the teenager made the biggest jump by far of any farmhand in the system.

"We were being cautious with Chourio in our '25 preseason list because he had just been signed and was going to start the year in the Dominican Summer League. But all the reports about him came true last year," wrote Rogers.

"Chourio sits 94-97 mph with his fastball, has a downer curveball and a kick-changeup. Oh, and he has excellent command, especially for how young he is. He skyrocketed up our list throughout '25 and is now ranked as the best pitcher in the org."

In 51 1/3 innings between the Dominican Summer League, Arizona Complex League, and Low-A Carolina League, Chourio posted a 3.51 ERA and struck out 63 batters. Best of all, he only walked five batters and registered a stellar 0.95 WHIP.

The stuff is already explosive and should continue to improve, but it's incredibly rare to find a teenage arm with Chourio's control. That's usually one of the hardest traits to develop, and all the Royals have to do is make sure Chourio doesn't lose it as he continues to physically mature.

Kansas City will need its homegrown pitchers to step up over the next few seasons as Cole Ragans, Kris Bubic, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha progress toward free agency. Thankfully, Chourio looks like a star in the making.