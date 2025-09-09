Reds Former All-Star Outfielder Predicted To Ditch Cincinnati For Royals
The Kansas City Royals still have something to play for this season, but for those of us who like to play general manager, the offseason has fascinating questions looming.
Early in the season, Kansas City's outfield was positively dreadful. The trade deadline acquisition has gone a long way toward fixing right field, but center and left are still offensive holes in the projected 2026 lineup.
Would it benefit the Royals to bring in a veteran corner outfielder, given the struggles of rookie slugger Jac Caglianone? That's what Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter seems to believe.
Royals predicted to sign Reds OF Austin Hays
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Royals would sign Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays, a 2023 All-Star with the Baltimore Orioles who sports a 109 OPS+ this season.
"Outfield production has been a glaring hole for the Royals the past few years, and they can't bank on guys like MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Nick Loftin suddenly taking a step forward," wrote Reuter.
"Re-signing Mike Yastrzemski would be a nice first step, as he has been excellent since coming over from the Giants at the deadline, while a multi-year deal for Austin Hays would be a nice mid-level move to shore up the other corner."
Hays, 30, won't be mistaken for a game-changer. His ceiling seems to be at around three wins above replacement, and he's most effective in a platoon. Perhaps that would enable the Royals to keep Yastrzemski and still get Caglianone more playing time at the expense of both veterans.
There are a couple of red flags here. Hays hasn't been the most durable player the last two years, and after a hot start, his numbers have tailed off throughout the year. We've also seen that moving from a hitters' park to Kauffman Stadium isn't an easy adjustment (take an ex-Red, Jonathan India, for example).
Still, the Royals always have to be willing to take chances in free agency with their low budget, and Spotrac's one-year, $5 million projection for Hays makes him seem appealing if that price tag is relatively accurate.
More MLB: 3 Bold Royals Predictions For Remainder Of 2025 Season