Reds On-Base Machine, Rising Star Linked To Royals As Trade Fit
The Kansas City Royals have some things they need to do this winter.
After losing 106 games in 2023, they bounced back with 86 wins and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They beat the Baltimore Orioles before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees, and their future is bright.
But they need to make some upgrades if they want to return to the postseason in 2025. Beyond MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr., their offense has some holes, and they could use a little power in their lineup.
Max Reiper of SB Nation listed a potential trade solution, Spencer Steer of the Cincinnati Reds. He could provide some much-needed pop for the Royals next season and can also play multiple positions.
"Steer could be the odd man out in Cincinnati, although they could find room for him due to his positional versatility. He can play the corner infield and outfield positions, and some second base." Reiper wrote.
"His offensive numbers fell because his BABIP went from .318 to .260, so I would expect some bounce back. His walk rates stayed consistent at 11 percent this year and he had a good power/speed combo. Steer is just 26 and under club control through 2028, so the asking price should be pretty high for him."
Steer hit just .225 during the regular season, but he remained a power threat at the plate. He crushed 20 home runs and drove in 92 runs. He could be the piece the Royals need to finally improve offensively.
