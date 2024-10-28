Reds Projected $40 Million Star Predicted To Become 'Next Seth Lugo' For Royals
Nobody predicted that the Kansas City Royals would be a playoff team in 2024, but they became one nonetheless.
Just one season after losing 106 games and finishing in last place, the Royals earned a Wild Card spot and made it all the way to the American League Division Series. A huge reason for their success was their spending spree in free agency, particularly the shrewd signing of veteran pitcher Seth Lugo.
Lugo became an All-Star for the first time at the age of 34 in 2024, breaking the 200-inning barrier for the first time and piling up 16 wins with a 3.00 ERA. For only three years and $45 million, the Royals got themselves a workhorse who pitched like an ace for most of the season.
Now, the Royals could be in the process of identifying who their next Lugo could be.
Recently, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer profiled a group of free agents who "could become superstars" with new teams next season. One of those free agents was Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez, who he specifically compared to Lugo as a fit for the Royals.
"You can get a sense of the sheer hitter-friendliness of Great American Ball Park, which is especially noteworthy in one way: It is the best park in MLB for home run hitters," Rymer said.
"That's not good for any pitcher, but least of all guys who don't miss bats. Martinez fits that profile, though he has been elite at stifling exit velocity in each of the last two seasons. He looks like the next coming of Seth Lugo from a certain angle, but I could just be saying that because Martinez would also fit the Kansas City Royals perfectly."
Martinez, who is the same age as Lugo, has been a solid starter/reliever since returning from a four-year stint in Japan in 2022. He has a 3.31 ERA in 359 innings of work in that time frame, and this season, he made a career-high 16 starts while shrinking his ERA to 3.10.
At his age, Martinez won't be seeking a huge contract. He is set to make $12 million if he does not opt out of his Reds contract, but the most likely scenario is that he does exercise his opt-out and signs a two- or three-year deal worth a similar annual value.
The Royals could be in the market for one more starter regardless of whether or not Michael Wacha opts out of his contract. Martinez would solidify the back end of their rotation, and in a ballpark like Kauffman Stadium, he could continue his late-career breakout with a big 2025 campaign.
