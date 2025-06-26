Royals $148.78 Million All-Star Predicted To Win Second Gold Glove
The Kansas City Royals are struggling. With a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night, they fell to 38-42 and have now lost four consecutive games.
They won 86 games last year and clinched the second American League Wild Card spot, but have come crashing back down to earth in 2025.
However, not all is lost for the Royals. They still are within striking distance in the Wild Card race, and a few players have put together some solid seasons, including star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
He could be in line to take home some more hardware this season. Andrew Simon and Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com predict that Witt will win another Gold Glove at shortstop.
"Witt transformed himself as a defender after a tough rookie season with the glove, and his 44 Outs Above Average since 2023 are tied with Giménez for the most at any position. He won his first Gold Glove last year, and the way things are looking, he’s not going one-and-done. Witt leads all players with 14 OAA in 2025, which is already close to his career high of 16 from a season ago."
Witt is well known for his bat and is certainly the centerpiece of the Royals' offense. However, his defense cannot be overlooked.
Witt won his first Gold Glove last season, and his defense continues to get better as time goes on. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Witt win another Gold Glove at the end of the 2025 season.
