Bobby Witt Jr. Voted Top Candidate for World Baseball Classic MVP

The World Baseball Classic is officially back, and a handful of Kansas City Royals players are representing teams throughout the international tournament. It provides an opportunity to showcase their skills ahead of Opening Day while also competing for a chance to win the tournament and be crowned world champions.

A panel of experts from MLB.com voted on who is most likely to be named MVP of the World Baseball Classic, and the player who topped the list should have Royals fans very excited as the tournament begins.

Kansas City Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. received the most votes to win MVP honors of the tournament while representing Team USA.

Bobby Witt Jr. is expected to play a key role for Team USA

Mar 4, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; United States shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) and Manager Mark DeRosa before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This will not be Witt’s first time representing the United States in the World Baseball Classic, but it will be the first time he enters as a starter. In 2023, he served as a reserve for Team USA and was the youngest player on the roster at 22. He did not see much action, but simply being part of the experience meant a lot for Witt.

“Then, I was just a part of it and learned so much from it, not only through the Team USA side of it but also just as a baseball player itself, being around those all stars, those legends. I know now more than ever, everyone wants to win,” said Witt, per Jason Jones of The Athletic.

Since then, Witt has blasted onto the scene and solidified himself as one of baseball’s best players, which means this time around will be a little different as he enters as the starting shortstop and leadoff hitter for Team USA.

Throughout Witt’s four-year career, he has already gathered some serious hardware and accolades, including Gold Gloves, a Platinum Glove, All-Star selections, Silver Sluggers and other notable awards. Adding a World Baseball Classic MVP would bring another level to his already very impressive track record.

Team USA is filled with outstanding talent, so being voted to win MVP of the tournament, especially by experts from MLB.com, carries a lot of weight and shows the type of impact Witt is expected to have on the team.

Witt has had a very impressive start to what many hope will be a long, successful career. The World Baseball Classic provides him with a chance to showcase to the world why he is one of baseball’s best players.