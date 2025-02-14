Royals' $22 Million Free-Agent Signing Dishes On Throwing To Salvador Perez
The Kansas City Royals had a more-than-respectable offseason haul. And a key Kansas City addition is already feeling right at home.
This week, the Royals began reporting to spring training in Surprise, Ariz. One of the newcomers, former All-Star closer Carlos Estévez, is already throwing bullpens in his new colors, and he seems to be pretty excited about the 2025 season.
"I look good, man," Estévez said, per Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star. "I look good in baby blue. I mean, all the blues out there today, it feels great. I'm so pumped and excited to be here. Just eager to get working and get ready for the season."
Estévez, 32, inked a two-year, $22.2 million contract with the Royals that includes a $13 million option for 2027. He'll be one of the primary options to be Kansas City's closer this season, alongside 2024 playoff closer Lucas Erceg.
Last season, Estévez turned in a 2.45 ERA and 26 saves in 55 innings pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He was an All-Star in 2023, but 2024 was undoubtedly better, and he hopes to keep building on that progress.
Another thing Estévez made clear Friday: He's excited to pitch to the Royals' catcher and captain, nine-time All-Star Salvador Perez.
“That’s a good target,” Estévez said of Perez. “Man, hard to miss. And I like it. I mean, Salvy is a living legend.”
Royals fans certainly hope there are lots of hugs between Estévez and Perez at the end of games in 2025. If that happens, Kansas City is likely on the way to their first division title in a decade.
More MLB: Royals Superstar Bobby Witt Jr. Gets Bizarre Top 100 Player Ranking From MLB Network