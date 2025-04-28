Inside The Royals

Royals 26-Year-Old Gets Real About 'Pressure' Of Hanging Onto MLB Roster Spot

Hard to make it to the big leagues; even harder to stay.

Jackson Roberts

Apr 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (left) douses Kansas City Royals left fielder Drew Waters (8) with ice water after beating the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (left) douses Kansas City Royals left fielder Drew Waters (8) with ice water after beating the Houston Astros at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
Drew Waters is hoping this opportunity in the big leagues is the one that sticks.

Since making his major league debut in 2022, Royals has been recalled five times by the Kansas City Royals. Coming into the 2025 season, he'd never had lasting success at the major league level, but he's seizing this fifth opportunity so far.

Through 15 games, Waters is slashing .280/.321/.480, with a home run and five RBI. He scored the winning run on Friday in the Royals' series-opening win over the Houston Astros, and he's helping to bring some stability to what has been the worst outfield in the majors this year.

Waters lost the competition to make the big-league roster out of spring training, and it took an injury to Mark Canha to get him to the majors this time. But now, it appears he has a longer runway, thanks to MJ Melendez being optioned to Triple-A last week, and he's running with it.

Recently, the 26-year-old Waters opened up about his feelings on trying to stick in the big leagues this time after his up-and-down journey in the Kansas City organization.

“I wouldn’t say there was more added pressure [this time], necessarily,” Waters said, per MLB.com's Jackson Stone. “I’ve been in the big leagues. I’ve been down. I’ve been back. I’ve been down. I’ve made that cycle a lot, so, I don’t know, I think this time around I’m more mature than I was two years ago. Or even last year.

"I just think I looked at it as -- well, you can either go out and play well and stay, or you can go back to what you’ve been doing. When you kind of look at it that black and white, it can take some pressure off of you.”

Waters is getting a relatively equal dose of all three outfield positions, as the Royals try to figure out a winning combination. He's probably best suited to a corner spot defensively, but that puts even more pressure on him to keep hitting enough to justify his spot in the lineup.

It will be a fantastic story for the Royals if Waters can hold down a starting spot all season. But he knows as well as anyone that it's not an easy thing to do.

