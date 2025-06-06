Royals $30 Million All-Star Could Shape Trade Deadline, Per Insider
The Kansas City Royals are an interesting team to watch as the trade deadline approaches. At 33-30, they are only a half-game back of the final American League Wild Card spot, but they are also 7 1/2 games back of first place in the AL Central.
Their pitching staff has been superb this season, but their offense has struggled a bit, so if they are buyers at this year's trade deadline, they'll need a bat or two.
But if the Royals fall out of contention, they could receive calls for certain players. Chad Jennings believes Seth Lugo could be on the move if they don't get hot and that he could shape the deadline.
"If they can’t play their way firmly into the hunt, the Royals will have to consider Lugo a possible trade chip. He’s 35 years old with a player option for next season, meaning he’s no sure thing to be an important part of whatever’s next in Kansas City. What the Royals do over the next month-plus could determine whether last year’s AL Cy Young Award runner-up stays or goes," Jennings wrote.
Lugo is having another solid season with the Royals in 2025. The veteran right-hander is 3-5 with a 3.45 ERA in 10 starts and 60 innings of work.
If the Royals can't get going, he could be a solid trade piece that could bring back a solid haul after having such a tremendous 2024 season.
It will be interesting to see if Kansas City decides to shop him.
