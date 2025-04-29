Royals $7 Million Star Named To 'Early Disappointment' Team After Rough April
The Kansas City Royals were hoping to get a big boost from their new leadoff hitter. Instead, he's just blended in with the pack so far.
Jonathan India was the Royals' signature offseason acquisition, acquired in the trade that sent starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. India was a second baseman in Cincinnati, but the Royals made it their plan to flip him back and forth between left field and third base.
India was never a strong defender at second, so it's no real surprise that he's been subpar at both new positions. But they expected him to be a commanding presence at the top of the lineup, and so far, no dice.
Through 111 plate appearances, India is slashing .213/.324/.266. He's improved the team's league-worst on-base percentage from their leadoff hitters last season, but he's got to hit for at least a tiny bit of power to justify the trade.
On Monday, India was named the biggest "early disappointment" among major league left fielders by ESPN's David Schoenfield.
"India splits his time between left field and third base but hasn't hit at either position with a .213 average and no home runs," Schoenfield wrote. "He was Kansas City's big offseason addition to the lineup, brought on as somebody who can get on base in front of Witt. The Royals need him to start hitting to give Witt more RBI opportunities."
India's long-term future with the Royals is in an awkward position. He's making $7 million this season, his second-to-last year of team control. After the 2026 season, there's no telling yet whether or not he'll rank among the more coveted free agents of his class.
The 2021 National League Rookie of the Year derives nearly all of his value in the batter's box. So far this season, he's been a negative in that regard. That has to change quickly for the Royals to reach their potential.
