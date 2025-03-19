Royals' Ace Listed As 'Doorstep Knocker' Heading Into 2025
The Kansas City Royals took some important steps forward in 2024, winning 86 games after a 106-loss campaign in 2023 and securing the second American League Wild Card.
They were carried by AL MVP runner up Bobby Witt Jr. and an elite starting pitching staff. At the top of their rotation is left-hander Cole Ragans.
Ragans was acquired from the Texas Rangers at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for Aroldis Chapman. Chapman helped the Rangers win the World Series, but they may be missing Ragans right now.
The Athletic recently put Ragans in the "doorstep knockers" tier of starting pitchers heading into 2025.
"Ragans has blossomed into a budding ace. His 12-start performance in 2023 set the stage for a breakout last year. He ranked fourth among all pitchers in FanGraphs’ version of WAR. He overpowered hitters with his 95 mph fastball and befuddled them with his changeup. One executive paid him a high compliment, describing Ragans as a 'workhorse with upside for more.'"
The 27-year-old left-hander put together a very strong 2024 season, going 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA and 5.0 WAR in 32 starts. He even pitched 186 1/3 innings, struck out 223 batters and posted a 1.14 WHIP while earning his first All-Star nod.
The Royals appear to have won this trade with the Rangers, as Chapman is now with the Boston Red Sox. The future looks bright for Ragans and the Royals heading into 2025, and it will be interesting to see if the young left-hander can repeat his dominance.
