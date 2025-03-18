Royals Make Major Announcement Regarding Uniforms For 2025
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games last season and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They beat the Baltimore Orioles and fell just short in the ALDS against the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
The team also made some key additions this offseason, bringing in Carlos Estevez to bolster the bullpen and trading for Jonathan India while also re-signing pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
However, there are other aspects of the team that will have fans excited and ready to go in 2025. The team made a big announcement regarding their uniforms for the upcoming season.
"As the start of the 2025 MLB season draws nearer, the Kansas City Royals made an announcement on Tuesday that is sure to excite fans," Doric Sam of Bleacher Report wrote.
"The Royals revealed that they will be bringing back their signature Powder Blue uniforms for the 2025 campaign.
"It was previously revealed that Kansas City will be wearing its Powder Blue uniforms on Opening Day when it faces the Cleveland Guardians on March 27."
This is a major update for the Royals, and fans will certainly be excited to see their team rock these all blue uniforms. The team will be wearing these uniforms for every Saturday home game.
The Royals previously had a powder blue jersey, but had not brought back the powder blue pants. However, that all changed on Tuesday. These classic uniforms will be making their return for the 2025 season, giving the team a bit of an old-school look.
More MLB: Royals Skipper Praises Top Prospect After Strong Spring Showing