Royals Ace Predicted To Join Team USA For 2026 WBC
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start in 2025. After winning 86 games last year and earning a Wild Card berth, Kansas City is 9-14 and in third place in the American League Central.
However, despite their slow start, the season hasn't been devoid of good moments. Cole Ragans emerged as the team's ace last season and is off to a good start again.
The World Baseball Classic makes its return next spring after an exciting tournament in 2023. Team USA got all the way to the championship game before losing to Japan.
Caleb Moody of FanSided predicts that Ragans will join Team USA next spring.
"While Ragans might not necessarily be the unanimous slam dunk that Witt is for this U.S. WBC team, he might as well be. Ragans has gone about his business since being traded to the Royals back in 2023, quickly becoming one of MLB's most elite starting options," Moody writes.
"Since making his Kansas City debut back on June 15, 2023, Ragans holds the fourth highest fWAR amongst qualified starters in that span at 8.4, trailing only Tarik Skubal (9.7), Zack Wheeler (9.0) and Logan Webb (8.9), all of which seem like shoe-ins for Team USA's roster."
Ragans owns a 3.58 ERA to start the year. He is 1-1 in his five starts and has struck out 42 batters over 27 2/3 innings of work.
Last year, the left-hander went 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 32 starts. He could be a huge addition to Team USA next year if he decides to join the roster.
