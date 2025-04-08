Royals All-Star Pitcher Accomplishes Special Feat Following Gem vs. Twins
The Kansas City Royals picked up an important 4-2 win on Monday night over their American League Central rivals in the Minnesota Twins. The win got Kansas City back to the .500 mark at 5-5 on the year.
However, for one member of the team, the win meant something more.
Starting for Kansas City was veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who had signed a one-year deal to remain with the Royals last offseason. He gave Kansas City six innings of one-run ball. But on Tuesday, the veteran right-hander hit a major milestone.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com notes that Lorenzen has now hit 10 years of service time, having made his Major League debut with the Cincinnati Reds back in 2015.
“When you enter the league, and I'm playing with guys who had long careers in Cincinnati, I was a rookie on a pretty vet team,” the right-hander said. “You wonder if you’re going to make it that long, and you hope you’re going to make it that long, and you do everything in your power to make it that long.
“For it to actually happen, it’s great. It really is. I definitely feel like I’m still scratching the surface. Ten is great. It’d be nice to get 10 more.”
The former All-Star has had a pretty successful career thus far. In 10 years, he owns a 3.98 ERA, having made stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers before his time in Kansas City.
This is certainly a major milestone for the right-hander and makes for a memorable moment.
