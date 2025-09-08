Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Ranked Among Top 50 Hitters In MLB In 2025
The Kansas City Royals still have life in the American League Wild Card race. They are only two games behind the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot after they won 86 games last year and secured the second spot. The Texas Rangers are in front of them, but the Royals still have a chance to make something happen. They're going to need Bobby Witt Jr. back in the lineup soon. He's missed a few games with back spasms.
Witt remains one of Major League Baseball's top hitters. He isn't an MVP candidate this year as he was in 2024, but has still helped carry the Royals and keep them in contention.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed tiers for the best hitters in the league. Witt was listed in the third tier of hitters that weren't as good as last year, but still impressive.
Bobby Witt Jr. Ranked Among Best Hitters In MLB
"It's hard to get better after you hit .332 with a 175 OPS+ like Witt did in 2024, so let's not drag him too hard for going down in 2025. There's nothing wrong with how hard (93.4 mph exit velo) he hits the ball, but his .696 OPS to right field shows he's wasting too much contact to the opposite field," Rymer wrote.
Witt is slashing .294/.352/.503 with 21 home runs, 77 RBI, 34 stolen bases, a 6.0 WAR and an .855 OPS. The two-time All-Star and last year's AL MVP runner-up also has posted a 136 OPS+.
Witt even has a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger Award and batting title to his name, and he has still put together a strong season despite his numbers having taken a slight dip in terms of production. The Royals need him back in the lineup if they are going to make a push for the postseason.
The 25-year-old has still been one of Major League Baseball's top hitters and has a chance to help guide the Royals back to October for a second straight year.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can get healthy and lead the Royals to another Wild Card appearance.
If he is right, then the Royals have a chance to do some damage down the stretch and sneak into a Wild Card spot. They have a crucial series with the Mariners next week.
