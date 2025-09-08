Inside The Royals

Royals Star's Dominant Rehab Assignment Is Much-Needed Good News

Still more hurdles to clear, but...

Jul 7, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; A genera view of a Kansas City Royals cap on the field, prior to a game against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals' playoff hopes took a big hit on Sunday, but there was good news down on the farm.

Royals opening day starter Cole Ragans has been missing in action for three months, having suffered a rotator cuff strain only 10 starts into the season. Kansas City could sorely use his high-octane stuff in their rotation the rest of the way, and soon, they might get that privilege.

On Sunday, Ragans tossed a successful rehab outing at Triple-A Omaha. While there is still no set date for his return to the big leagues, a strong performance in his first in-game action since June 5 is a major step in the right direction.

Ragans' rehab start a big success

Cole Ragans
May 16, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans (55) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Facing the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa, Ragans allowed just two hits, a solo home run and an infield single, while striking out seven in three innings. He threw 45 pitches, after tossing about 30 in his live bullpen session last week.

According to MLB.com reporter Jason Foster, the Royals could either have Ragans make one or two more rehab starts before a potential return to the rotation, assuming there are no setbacks.

"While the Royals would like to continue to build Ragans up, time is running out because the Triple-A season ends Sept. 21," Foster wrote.

"But it's possible that he could make as many as three starts in Triple-A and, if all goes well, return to the Royals' rotation for roughly the final two weeks of the season, tossing three or four innings per outing."

Last season's fourth-place finisher in American League Cy Young Award voting, Ragans didn't put up a pretty ERA through his first 48 2/3 innings this season (5.18). But his 76 strikeouts and sparkling 2.46 FIP suggest that positive regression is in order if he can find his way back to the mound.

If it's only one more rehab start, Ragans should be able to join the Royals for their final homestand of the season and face either the Seattle Mariners or Toronto Blue Jays. If it's two, he'll likely make just one start on the season-ending road trip against the Los Angeles Angels and Athletics.

