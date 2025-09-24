Royals Breakout All-Star Should Be Considered For Gold Glove
The Kansas City Royals were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday night. Despite an 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the Royals couldn't stop what was to come. Their pitching staff carried the load in 2025, while the offense failed them. They still had a few success stories from the season, despite how it is ultimately going to finish.
Certain players stepped up in a big way. One such player is third baseman Maikel Garcia, who was an All-Star for the first time and made strides offensively and defensively.
Even with the Royals eliminated, players such as Garcia can walk away with their heads held high. Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman listed the All-Star third baseman as somebody who deserves consideration for a Gold Glove.
Royals All-Star Should Garner Gold Glove Consideration
"Heading into the Royals' season-concluding six-game West Coast road trip that began with Tuesday night's 8-4 victory over the Angels, Garcia once again led AL third basemen in OAA (17) and RP (13) and trailed only the Pirates' Bryan among all big leaguers at the position. And his +14 Fielding Run Value was also the AL's best. A strong arm at the hot corner continues to be a major KC asset," Gillespie writes.
Garcia's defense has always been quite good. He was seemingly snubbed for a Gold Glove in 2023 after leading the American League with 13 Outs Above Average and 10 Runs Prevented. However, he could get some consideration this year.
He also hit .288/.354/.455 with 16 home runs. 72 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a 5.8 WAR and an .809 OPS. He is under club control through the 2029 season. The Royals will continue to benefit from his strong defensive presence and power at the plate.
But given his strong defensive showing in 2025, it would be hard to imagine him not at least getting some consideration for a Gold Glove. The Royals did not reach the postseason, but Garcia was one of their individual success stories this year.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can ultimately come away with the award at third base. Despite the lack of offense from the Royals in 2025, Garcia performed well on both sides of the ball.
Gold Gloves will be revealed after the World Series comes to an end, and Garcia might be in the running.
More MLB: Vinnie Pasquantino Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Royals' Elimination