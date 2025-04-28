Royals Breakout Starter Makes All-Surprise MLB Team After Hot Start
The Kansas City Royals picked themselves up off the mat last week after falling to 8-14 in their first 22 games of the year.
Since then, they have won six of their last seven games and are within a game of the .500 mark at 14-15. The offense has been a major issue for the team, but their pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain.
One pitcher in particular, left-hander Kris Bubic has performed quite well. The 27-year-old cracked the Opening Day rotation and is running with his opportunity.
His hot start was enough to earn him a spot on Bleacher Report's All-Surprise Team.
"After seeing mixed results as a starter, he pitched out of the bullpen in 2024 and logged a 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and a brilliant 39-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 30.1 innings," Joel Reuter writes.
"The Royals opted to shift him back to a starting role this year after trading Singer to the Cincinnati Reds to acquire Jonathan India, and so far, he has made a seamless transition back into the rotation."
Through his first six starts of 2025, the 27-year-old left-hander is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA. Injuries limited him a bit as a starter the first go-around. But the Royals clearly made the right choice moving him back into their rotation to replace Brady Singer.
He has been the team's best starter thus far, and if he can stay healthy and continue his run, the Royals should be able to stay in the race.
More MLB: Royals Could Soon Cut Ties With $4.5 Million Former World Series Champion