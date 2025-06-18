Royals Called 'Dream Landing Spot' For Pirates 2-Time All-Star
The Kansas City Royals are trying to stay afloat right now.
While their pitching staff has been a strength in 2025, their offense—particularly in right field—has been a glaring weakness.
Should the Royals be willing to spend big at the deadline to address this issue?
According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, one intriguing possibility involves a player from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"As Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on June 1, the Pirates are 'flatly rebuking' interest in Paul Skenes and Oneil Cruz, but they are willing to listen on everyone else," Rymer wrote.
"That includes Bryan Reynolds, who hasn't lived up to being the most expensive player in the franchise's history. Whereas he had a 128 OPS+ prior to his extension, he has much more modest 109 OPS+ in the life of his deal."
"For his part, the 30-year-old has already requested a trade once in his Pirates career. Even if he doesn't do so again, they can hypothetically trade him to 24 teams without his permission."
"The caveat here is that we don't know if the Royals are one of the teams on Reynolds' no-trade list. And yet, what we do know is how badly they need a right fielder."
"With an output of -1.7 rWAR, their right field production has been the worst of any offensive position in the league. It is part of the reason their offense lags behind their pitching, and certainly an ideal spot to equip Bobby Witt Jr. with a partner in crime."
"The Royals are already operating with an escalated payroll, but they could shed Salvador Perez and his $22 million salary this winter. They could otherwise be confident that would be buying low on Reynolds, who still has a bunch of red on his Statcast profile."
The Royals’ need for a reliable outfielder is undeniable. A player like Reynolds, a two-time All-Star with a proven track record, could be the perfect complement to Witt’s electrifying talent.
Reynolds hasn't been excellent lately, but he could rebound in a new environment.
More MLB: Royals Named Top Landing Spot For $4.5 Million Marlins Outfielder