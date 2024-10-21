Royals 'Checked In' On Angels' $9.2 Million Star In 2024; Will Trade Happen Soon?
The Kansas City Royals desperately need outfield help in 2024, and there are limitless avenues for them to pursue that help.
Though they had a successful 2024 campaign, the Royals washed out in the American League Division Series for a simple reason: they couldn't hit. And while the New York Yankees were rolling out Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the outfield, the Royals were countering with lineups featuring MJ Melendez and Tommy Pham.
Throughout the season, the offense lacked punch behind Bobby Witt Jr., and the outfield was the most obvious position group lagging behind. So whether they do so via trade or free agency, the Royals must do something to add offense to their anemic outfield.
If they want to go the trade route, an intriguing option is Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels. Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors recently linked Kansas City to Ward, noting that the Royals had considered a trade for the veteran left fielder at the 2024 deadline.
"The 30-year-old left fielder has been the subject of trade speculation dating back to last offseason," Franco said. "The Pirates and Royals reportedly checked in at the most recent deadline. Nothing came together... The Royals didn’t address their outfield at the deadline but claimed Tommy Pham and Robbie Grossman off waivers a few weeks later."
"Even if the Halos don’t want to make a trade with a firm eye to the future, they could look to deal Ward to net big league pitching. The Angels have one of the worst rotations in MLB."
Ward has been a steady and productive hitter for the past four years in Los Angeles, putting up OPS+'s of 107, 134, 105, and 111. He heated up after the All-Star break in a major way this season, and also played the first fully healthy season of his career, appearing in 156 games.
If it's big-league pitching the Angels are looking for, the Royals have an obvious trade candidate in 28-year-old Brady Singer, who had a productive season as Kansas City's number-four starter, but didn't factor into the playoff rotation. Whether Singer is available could depend on whether the Royals can retain Michael Wacha in free agency, or add another starter of similar talents.
Of course, Ward is one possible option, and the $9.2 million salary MLBTR projects him for may be more expensive than other trade targets on the market. But it's clear the Royals have to do something in the outfield, and they could do a lot worse than the consistency Ward provides.
