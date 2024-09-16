Royals Could Buy Low On Guardians Ace To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals signed both Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo to bolster their starting rotation in the offseason after they had lost 106 games. This year, those additions have helped them emerge as a contender in the American League.
However, this offseason, Wacha is expected to opt out of his contract and return to free agency, which will leave a hole in Kansas City's rotation. This could lead them to target another solid option in Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber.
Bieber has been out for most of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He also likely will not be back immediately in 2025. But because of his injury, he likely will not be quite as expensive and also will end up taking a shorter-term deal.
In that case, he could be right within the Royals preferred price range, and he could give them a bona fide ace as they try to remain competitive in 2025. The right-hander won a Cy Young during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and has been Cleveland's best pitcher since his debut back in 2018.
Perhaps the Royals could take a flyer on him by giving him a two-year deal at a discounted rate.
If he were to sign with the Royals, Kansas City would also be receiving a solid veteran presence in a young clubhouse. The team proved its desire to win with its spending spree last offseason.
Bieber's injury will make his market quite interesting, and it could even lead to the Royals being one of the teams in the mix for him.
More MLB: Royals Could Potentially Pursue Reunion With Fan Favorite For 2025