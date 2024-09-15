Inside The Royals

Royals Could Potentially Pursue Reunion With Fan Favorite For 2025

The Kansas City Royals might be busy again this offseason, but they could potentially look to reunite with an old friend.

May 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Hunter Renfroe (16) rounds second base after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals got straight to work after a 106-loss season in 2023 and made several key moves that have helped them emerge as a true contender in the American League this season.

Kansas City is three games back of first place in the AL Central and could even unseat the Cleveland Guardians at the top. But after the 2024 season comes to an end, they can be expected to get to work on retooling for 2025 by diving into the free agent market.

This could lead them to reunite with a former fan favorite, Whit Merrifield.

Merrifield has spent this season with the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. 2024 hasn't exactly been kind to him. Philadelphia released him back in July after a tough start to the season. The 35-year-old is hitting just .229 with four home runs, 15 RBI, and a lackluster .648 OPS.

But he could be a candidate to bounce back in 2025 and return to form. The former All-Star could be an option to replace Hunter Renfroe in the event that the slugger leaves in free agency.

Fans would certainly be happy to see Merrifield return for 2025. He could be a key veteran voice in the clubhouse that can guide the younger players and help push the Royals forward.

His tough season will likely negatively affect his market, but the Royals saw the best of Merrifield during his time with the team, and it will be interesting to see if Kansas City decides to bring him back.

