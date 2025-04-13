Royals Could Consider Big Trade For White Sox $50 Million All-Star
Where will the Kansas City Royals shop this summer to bolster their outfield?
Kansas City isn’t getting solid production at the plate from virtually any of their outfielders to start the 2025 season, and this will become a problem if and when the Royals return to the postseason and attempt to advance further than they did in 2024.
How much Kansas City is willing to spend on an outfielder in July might depend on their record at that point. If the Royals look like a division frontrunner, general manager J.J. Picollo might be willing to make a splash trade.
Jonathan India and Bobby Witt Jr. are already looking like a dangerous one-two punch at the top of the lineup, and if Picollo could bring in another dynamic offensive player, the Royals have the chance to turn into a sleeper contender.
Would a guy like Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox be too expensive for Picollo?
Robert is making $15 million this year followed by two years of club options at $20 million each season (per Spotrac).
Robert popped up in seemingly thousands of trade rumors last season due to his slug and base-stealing ability, not to mention the fact that he’s still only 27 years old. Already this year, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller has linked Robert to heavy-spending squads like the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
Indeed, Robert is more likely to land in a big market than with a team like the Royals, but you never know. Kansas City might actually benefit in a potential sweepstakes for Robert if his value drops between now and July due to low production, thereby scaring off some of the richer suitors.
Robert has had a rough start to the year at the plate, but maybe he started to turn things around on Saturday. In a win over the Red Sox, Robert hit a two-run home run off Zack Kelly in the bottom of the sixth inning that ended up being the difference in a 3-2 ballgame.
Robert is now slashing .178/.269/.267 on the season, far below his career line of .265/.315/.469. Last year, Robert hit .224/.278/.379 for the White Sox to go along with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, and 23 stolen bases in 100 games played.
Robert is a big-time talent, and he has a Gold Glove (2020), Silver Slugger Award (2023), and All-Star appearance (2023) to prove it.
Perhaps the Royals already made their “big move” this past offseason by acquiring India, but don’t be surprised if Kansas City checks in on Robert in the coming weeks, especially if the team is performing well above expectations.
