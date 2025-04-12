Dodgers' Struggling Outfielder Would Benefit From Trade To Royals
The Kansas City Royals aren’t getting any plate production from their outfield so far in 2025.
Kansas City fell to 7-7 on the season on Friday night with a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.
It was a difficult game for the Royals’ offense.
Even when Kansas City has mashed this season, though, it’s been their infielders doing the hitting. None of the Royals’ top five leaders in total hits are outfielders, and the same can be said about the team’s top six leaders in total bases (center fielder Kyle Isbel is seventh on the team in total bases with 12).
Isbel hasn’t been terrible — .242/.242/.364 with one home run and three RBI — but his fellow outfielders MJ Melendez and Hunter Renfroe haven’t given Kansas City anything at the plate. Melendez is 3-for-31 with 0 RBI; Renfroe is only slightly better at 5-for-35 with 3 RBI.
Isbel, Melendez, and Renfroe have also accounted for 32 of the Royals’ 101 strikeouts as a team this season.
As Kansas City looks ahead to potential trades before July’s deadline, acquiring an outfielder has to be at the top of the franchise's to-do list.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a struggling outfielder of their own who might benefit from a change of scenery.
Entering Saturday, 24-year-old Andy Pages was slashing .159 with just two RBI, far below his .248 BA in 2024.
Pages’s 13 home runs and 46 RBI last season for the World Champion Dodgers represents the kind of production that the Royals would welcome on their current roster, so long as Pages could break out of his current slump and return to form.
The Cuban native is making $770,000 this year with Los Angeles and remains in pre-arbitration over the next two seasons (via Spotrac). In other words, Pages wouldn’t be expensive for Kansas City to acquire from a salary sheet standpoint.
Could the Royals poach Pages away from the champs? It wouldn’t be surprising to see the loaded Dodgers move on from Pages and replace him with someone else just as talented, especially if Pages keeps struggling.
Kansas City would be getting a young player with a ton of future value in Pages, and there’s no reason he wouldn’t be able to turn things around in a fresh setting.
More MLB: Royals Called Landing Spot For Ex-Dodgers Silver Slugger, Triples Leader