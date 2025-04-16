Royals Could Surprisingly Poach Young Outfielder Away From Cubs
The Kansas City Royals may have perked up at this week’s news that the Chicago Cubs failed to agree to terms on a contract extension with their young outfielder.
Kansas City is in severe need of outfield talent at the moment, which has the Royals positioned as possible buyers for names ranging from Ceddanne Rafaela to Brandon Marsh.
Could a 23-year-old former No. 19 overall pick become a surprising trade target for the Royals in the coming weeks?
Reports surfaced this week that Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong rejected Chicago’s latest extension offer. With Crow-Armstrong’s future in Chicago suddenly murky, teams looking for outfielders like the Royals are sure to monitor the situation.
Armstrong displayed elite speed and defensive range in center field for the Cubs last season, and he’s opened up 2025 with increased production at the plate, indicating that he might be trending toward five-tool status.
A .237/.286/.384 hitter last year with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, and 27 stolen bases, Crow so far in 2025 is slashing .256/.310/.436 with two homers, nine RBI, and 7 stolen bases.
Crow-Armstrong’s youth and constant improvement have surely grabbed the attention of many teams, most of whom assumed the Cubs would be locking Crow-Armstrong up for the long haul.
If the Royals continue to suffer from a lack of outfield production, they should check in on Crow-Armstrong’s availability. He’d fit nicely on Kansas City’s timeline built around Bobby Witt Jr., and if Crow-Armstrong's hitting numbers keep improving rapidly, he might even be capable of solving the Royals’ outfield issue this season.
Would the Cubs be overly eager to entertain discussions about Crow-Armstrong? No. But for the right price, Chicago might be smart to trade the gifted outfielder while his stock is high.
More MLB: Orioles All-Star, Silver Slugger Could Become Top Target For Royals