Royals Could Potentially Target $15.2 Million Ex-Yankees Outfielder
The Kansas City Royals are a team that could use some help on the offensive side.
They are mostly set in terms of pitching after re-signing Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, and they even made a trade to acquire Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Brady Singer.
Jeff Passan of ESPN listed Alex Verdugo as a bat that some teams may covet and noted that the Royals are a team that could search for some offensive help.
"The biggest names are Anthony Santander and Jurickson Profar. Beyond that, Jesse Winker and Randal Grichuk are coming off excellent 2024s while Austin Hays, Alex Verdugo and Harrison Bader are veterans likely to wind up on Opening Day rosters," Passan wrote.
"The teams that have entertained signing and outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds. The Kansas City Royals need another bat."
Verdugo struggled with the New York Yankees in 2024, hitting only .233 during the regular season was 13 home runs and 61 RBI. He even was the final out of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But he could still be a solid option as a fourth outfielder if the Royals do indeed sign him this offseason. When he's right, he can provide power from the left side of the plate. We'll see if the Royals decide to make him an offer to boost their lineup.
