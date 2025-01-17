Royals Loosely Linked To $105 Million All-Star After Breakout 2024
The Kansas City Royals enter the 2025 season in need of a bat. They already traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer, and while that improves their lineup significantly, more needs to be done if they want to return to the postseason this coming season.
They also had re-signed pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, so they are likely set on the pitching side, but another big bat could help them take some major strides this season.
Anthony Santander is the top free agent outfielder still available. Jeff Passan of ESPN noted that the Royals are a team in need of a bat and loosely linked them to Santander.
"The biggest names are Anthony Santander and Jurickson Profar," Passan wrote on Thursday.
"The teams that have entertained signing an outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds. The Kansas City Royals need another bat."
Santander enjoyed a 44-home run season with the Baltimore Orioles last year. His .235 average left a lot to be desired, but he also drove in 102 runs and posted an .814 OPS.
He is a switch hitter who could significantly boost the Royals' lineup with his power. The team was heavily-reliant on Bobby Witt Jr. last year, but they need somebody else to build around if they want to make it back to the postseason.
It will be interesting to see if they give Santander a look this winter.
