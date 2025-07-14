Royals Could Potentially Target $90 Million Former Yankees All-Star
The Kansas City Royals finished the first half of the 2025 season with a 3-2 walkoff win over the New York Mets, improving to 47-50 on the year. They are 12 games back in the American League Central and are essentially already buried in that race.
However, the third Wild Card spot remains a possibility. But to reach that spot, the offense needs to wake up a bit. The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain, but the bats have struggled.
An interesting option is available now on the free agent market. The New York Yankees recently cut ties with DJ LeMahieu. Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman proposed the idea of the Royals pursuing the former slugger.
"LeMahieu can help another club. That he hit .278 with a .342 OBP in June, and was 7-for-15 with a .529 OBP in July before the Yanks cut him, suggests his bat still has life. And his 45-game .268 average and .338 OBP are better than most Royals this year," Gillespie writes.
For the season, LeMahieu was hitting .266/.338/.336 with two home runs, 12 RBI and a .674 OPS. He had lost the starting third base job with the Yankees.
However, he could be used as a designated hitter option with the Royals if they decide to target him. The 37-year-old is a three-time All-Star, two-time batting champion, two-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glover.
Perhaps a change of scenery could help him rediscover his stroke again. We'll see if the Royals decide to pursue him.
