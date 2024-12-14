Royals Could Pursue $12.5 Million Diamondbacks Slugger To Fill Offensive Needs
The Kansas City Royals are in need of some offense. They need some production from the left side of the plate after the offense let them down in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
The team won 86 games and secured a Wild Card spot after losing 106 in 2023. But beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the offense left a little bit to be desired.
They've been busy this winter, bringing back Michael Wacha and trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer. If they are looking for some improvement from the left side of the plate, perhaps they could take a look at Joc Pederson, who The Athletic lists as one of the top available free agents.
"Playing for his fifth team in five years, Pederson had his best season at 32 years old. Now, he’s back on the market for any contenders in need of a left-handed thump. Pederson lost a ton of speed and athleticism, and is now more of a beefed-up designated hitter than a corner outfielder, but he can always mash right-handed pitching and he’s improved his plate discipline, too.
He’s one of the market’s best lefty bats, hitting .267 with an .870 OPS against righties over the past three seasons, but a lack of defensive value and platoon-worthy struggles against lefties shrink his potential options. Something similar to last winter’s one-year, $12.5 million deal makes the most sense."
Pederson hit 23 home runs and had a 151 OPS+ this year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He could serve as an outfield bat, be used as a designated hitter, or potentially even occasionally spell Vinnie Pasquantino at first base.
We'll see if the Royals decide to take a chance on him.
