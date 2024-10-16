Royals Could Pursue Cardinals Reliever To Bolster Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals saw their season come to a heartbreaking end last week when they were eliminated by the New York Yankees in the ALDS. They fell 3-1 in Game 4 as the Yankees advanced to the ALCS.
Now, the focus for the Royals is on the offseason and how they can improve for 2025. The team went 86-76 and secured the second American League Wild Card, but they'll look to improve next season.
The bullpen is one area of the club that could use a little work. To beef up the relief corps, they could potentially look at right-hander Keynan Middleton, who spent the season with the St. Louis Cardinals but did not pitch due to a forearm injury.
On Spotrac, Middleton is expected to receive a one-year, $7.1 million contract for 2025, that is, if the Cardinals do not pick up his option. In all likelihood, St. Louis will not pick up the option in order to clear money off the books.
But he'll be healthy again in 2025, and he is somebody that can be used as a weapon at the back end of a bullpen. The Royals could benefit from having a high-leverage, high-octane arm to go next to closer Lucas Erceg towards the end of games.
Middleton spent the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The 31-year-old appeared in 51 games and posted a 3.38 ERA last season.
We'll see if the Royals take a shot at signing him this winter.
More MLB: Mets' Failed Bullpen Experiment Could Be Royals' Perfect Bounce-Back Candidate