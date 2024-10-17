Royals Could Pursue Mariners Slugger To Bolster Lineup For 2025
The Kansas City Royals season ended in disappointing fashion when they were defeated in Game 4 of the ALDS by the New York Yankees, 3-1. The team won 86 games during the regular season and secured the second American League Wild Card.
Now, the focus will shift to the offseason and what they can do to improve for 2025.
Their offense was a little bit one dimensional, as beyond slugger and MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr., there wasn't much firepower. Kansas City will likely need to add a few bats to their mix next season.
Veteran slugger Justin Turner is a free agent and might be somebody who can help them out in 2025.
Turner spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. The 39-year-old hit .259 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a .737 OPS.
With Vinnie Pasquantino already at first base, the Royals would be better served using Turner as a designated hitter. He's a solid right-handed bat with power that can boost a lineup and also serve as a veteran presence in a very young clubhouse.
He also hit 23 home runs in 2023 with the Boston Red Sox. There is still life in his bat, and he could be a solid complement to Witt and the Royals other young stars.
Turner shouldn't be too expensive, given that he'll turn 40 this offseason, but he might be worth the investment if the Royals want to boost their offensive production this offseason.
We'll see what they decide to do.
