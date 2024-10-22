Royals Could Pursue Mets Outfielder To Bolster Depth For 2025
The Kansas City Royals' impressive season came to an end with their 3-1 loss in Game 4 of the ALDS to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. They finished the regular season 86-76 and secured the second Wild Card.
Before losing to the Yankees, they dispatched the Baltimore Orioles in the Wild Card Series. They are going to need some help on the offensive side if they want to remain competitive in 2025.
Beyond Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals lineup didn't have much punch to it, and that is something they should look to improve for 2025. Perhaps they could target New York Mets outfielder Harrison Bader in free agency.
Bader struggled a little bit during the regular season. He hit just .236 with a .657 OPS. However, he did pop 12 home runs and drive in 51 runs while stealing 17 bases.
The 30-year-old still has power in his bat, possesses elite speed and is also an elite defender in center field. He could be a solid veteran piece added to a young Royals clubhouse for 2025.
Spotrac currently projects that Bader will land a one-year, $7.1 million contract in free agency. That is a move that the Royals should be able to make, as it is well within their price range.
Bader's market shouldn't be too competitive, but it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he'll get in free agency.
The Royals could be a perfect fit for the veteran outfielder as they look for depth.
