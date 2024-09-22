Royals Could Sign All-Star Closer To Bolster Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have lost six consecutive games but still have control of the second American League Wild Card spot. They have been largely carried by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who has slugged his way into the MVP conversation.
If there's one weakness with the Royals, it's their bullpen, which has struggled as of late with the recent losses of Hunter Harvey and James McArthur. Chris Stratton and Will Smith are also on the injured list.
The Royals may have some holes to fill in their bullpen this winter, as Stratton and Smith are free agents. Perhaps this could lead them to target right-hander Carlos Estevez, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists as the 20th best free agent on the market.
"Estevez enjoyed a breakout 2023 season after joining the Angels on a two-year, $13.5 million contract, saving 31 games and earning his first All-Star selection," Reuter wrote. "He continued to pitch well in the closer's role this season before joining the Phillies at the trade deadline in a deal that cost them a pair of top pitching prospects, and he is now pitching high-leverage innings for a World Series contender."
Estevez has appeared in 52 games this season. He owns a 2.38 ERA and has converted 26 of his 31 save opportunities. If the Royals lose Stratton and Smith, Estevez would be a solid addition.
The veteran right-hander could split closer duties with Lucas Erceg and help form a deadly back-end combination in the Royals' bullpen.
The Royals proved their desire to win by spending some money last offseason, and they could do so again if they plan to contend in 2025. We'll see if Estevez is on their radar.
