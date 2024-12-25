Royals Could Take Chance On $10.8 Million Former All-Star After Forgettable Stint With Phillies
The Kansas City Royals enjoyed a bounce-back season in 2024, winning 86 games and securing an American League Wild Card spot after losing 106 games in 2023. Instead of being on the outside looking in, Kansas City was in the mix for a World Series title.
After losing the ALDS to the New York Yankees, the Royals made a couple of key moves, but have been quiet in the month of December.
There are still holes that need to be filled, particularly with the offense. Perhaps they could take a chance on outfielder Austin Hays, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists as a buy-low candidate with high upside.
"One of the best players who was non-tendered this offseason, Austin Hays struggled after going from the Orioles to the Phillies at the trade deadline, but he has a solid track record of production," Reuter wrote.
"He hit .354/.405/.537 in 90 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2024, and he has a .800 OPS for his career against southpaws, so if nothing else, he holds significant platoon appeal."
This past season, Hays split time between Baltimore and Philadelphia. His numbers left a lot to be desired. He slashed .255/.303/.396 with just five home runs, 20 RBI and a .699 OPS.
But his numbers leading up to 2024 were quite solid, and he is a strong candidate to bounce back and have a stronger 2025. The Royals could at least use a platoon piece or two to bolster their offense, and Hays could be a good fit.
