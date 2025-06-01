Inside The Royals

Royals Could Target $106.8 Million Star From National League Via Trade

Is Kansas City willing to make a significant splash before the deadline?

Colin Keane

Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals, currently sitting at 31-28 and just a half-game back in the Wild card, might be prepping for a bold summer move to separate themselves.

The Royals still lack a game-changing outfielder, and one intriguing name that has surfaced as a potential target is Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, a proven talent with two All-Star appearances to his name.

Reynolds is reportedly set to hit the trade block, according to a new report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“Two intriguing players are third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes and outfielder Bryan Reynolds,” Nightengale wrote on Sunday.

“They were each expected to become cornerstone pieces of the franchise and both have struggled, with the Pirates expected to put them on the market at the trade deadline. Reynolds is in the third year of an eight-year, $106.75 million deal, the largest in club history. Hayes is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $70 million extension.”

Entering Sunday, Reynolds was hitting .237/.304/.379 in 224 at-bats in 2025, with seven home runs and 34 RBIs. While these numbers are slightly below his career averages, his track record speaks volumes.

At 30 years old, Reynolds is under contract through 2030, with a $20 million club option for 2031. That final year would see him in his age-36 season, which could raise concerns about potential decline, but his current skill set makes him an attractive option for a team like the Royals, who are desperate for offensive firepower.

The Royals’ outfield has been a weak spot, with top prospect Jac Caglianone still developing in Triple-A. Reynolds could provide an immediate injection of talent.

While the trade would require a significant prospect haul, the Royals’ front office might see this as a rare opportunity to land a franchise-altering player from the National League.

