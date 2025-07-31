Royals Could Target $2.1 Million Outfielder From Twins To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals looked like surefire sellers at the trade deadline earlier this month. However, they appear to have reversed course.
Late on Saturday, they acquired slugger Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks to boost their lineup. While they appear to have shifted their focus to pitching with several rotation arms on the shelf, there are still ways they can upgrade their offense.
The pitching staff has carried its weight this season, but the offense has let them down for much of the year.
Caleb Moody of FanSided listed three realistic outfield targets. Among them was Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach.
"While the thought of adding another left-handed bat to the outfield mix may not seem like a priority for this squad - as they already have Jac Caglianone, Kyle Isbel and John Rave - it's not the gap he'd be filling, it's the upgrade he'd be providing," Moody wrote.
"While he may only be slashing .239/.311/.398 with a 97 wRC+, he would be a refreshing boost of double-digit homer run power for this outfield group. He also is just a year removed from a .259/.338/.434 slash line with a 120 wRC+, 15 HR and a 10.0% walk rate."
While Larnach has struggled in terms of average, he does still bring power from the left side. And if he isn't in the outfield, he can be used as a designated hitter.
The Royals desperately need more offense to contend for a spot in the postseason. We'll see if Larnach ends up being on their wish list.
