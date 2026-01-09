Insider Links Royals To Former Phillies Slugger

The Kansas City Royals were let down by their offense in 2025, but have made some key moves to improve it for 2026. They traded for Isaac Collins and signed outfielder Lane Thomas to a one-year deal.

However, there is still work to be done for the team as they look to get back to the postseason after missing out last year. They still need some more offense, particularly in the outfield.

David Schoenfield of ESPN listed some of the top under-the-radar free agents and some possible fits. Former Gold Glover Harrison Bader was among them, and the Royals were named a fit.

Bader Could Boost Royals Offense

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pinch hitter Harrison Bader (2) hits a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Bader is coming off the best offensive season of his career at age 31 after hitting .277/.347/.449 with a 117 OPS+ for the Minnesota Twins and Phillies in 2025, batting a career-high 501 times. He can still run and play center field and brings a lot of energy,” Schoenfield wrote.

Bader hasn’t always been the best offensive player, but has shown flashes of his potential, and he certainly did that in 2025 with Minnesota and Philadelphia. He hit 17 home runs and drove in 54 runs during the regular season. He also had a 3.9 WAR and a .796 OPS.

If he can stay healthy, he can be a truly dynamic player. The Royals need a little more pop in their outfield mix, and Bader could give them that.

Even after a career year, Bader shouldn’t require a long-term commitment. A deal for him should be right in the Royals’ comfort zone, and he could give them exactly what they are looking for offensively.

Collins and Thomas are good pickups for the Royals, but they are going to need more than just that, and adding Bader could allow them to fully remake their outfield and return to contender status in 2026.

The former Gold Glover has mostly been known for his defense over the years, but his bat finally came around in 2025. That power is what the Royals need to get back into contention this year.

It will be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do and if they can ultimately land a bat of Bader’s caliber as spring training approaches. There is still time to make a splash.

