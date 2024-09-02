Royals Could Target Ex-Red Sox Infielder To Add Depth In Playoff Fight
The Kansas City Royals certainly could be back in the postseason this year.
Kansas City entered the season with extremely low expectations after 106 losses in 2023, but things haven't gone as expected. The Royals have been among the best teams in the American League this season and currently have an eye-popping 75-64 record.
No one saw this coming except the Royals themselves. Kansas City has been great and hasn't sat back throughout the season. The Royals were active around the trade deadline and have been looking for even more ways to improve the club recently, including landing Tommy Pham and Yuli Gurriel.
There are other players out there now who could add even more depth. The Royals unfortunately lost first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino to an injury recently. If they want to add more depth at first base, one player who could make sense is veteran infielder Dom Smith.
He has had a roller coaster of a season and has spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds. Smith appeared in just nine games with the Reds and now is available after being designated for assignment, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Reds announced that they have recalled outfielder Blake Dunn from Triple-A Louisville," McDonald said. "In a corresponding move, first baseman Dominic Smith has been designated for assignment. The club’s 40-man roster count drops to 39.
"Smith, 29, was with the Reds for just over a week. He signed with them on August 22 and has since taken 29 plate appearances over nine games, hitting just .192/.276/.269 in that time. That’s obviously not great production but it’s also not a meaningful sample size to draw conclusions from."
If the Royals want to add some dependable veteran depth they should look no further than Smith.
